At least for Monday, Van Jefferson gets bragging rights in the Jefferson family household.
The Ravenwood alum caught a 50-yard deep ball for touchdown from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford Monday in the team's 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals, where his dad, Shawn Jefferson, is the wide receivers coach.
It was Stafford's first TD pass for at least 50 yards since 2014.
Understandably, the elder Jefferson wasn't too thrilled in his sideline duties as a Cardinals coach, but deep down, there's no doubt he had pride to see his son make such a play on the big stage.
He totaled two catches for 58 yards and one rush for 10 yards in the victory that helped get the Rams back on track in the NFC.
The younger Jefferson has had a breakout year with the Rams with 679 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore season thus far.
Though, after receiving the game ball for his heroic efforts in the win, Van Jefferson gave it right to his dad, who he credits immensely for helping him get to the NFL.
"Has had my back through it all," Van Jefferson shared on Twitter after the win. "Love you till the end pops."
A former NFL receiver himself, Shawn Jefferson was the receivers coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2013-15 while Van was in high school at Ravenwood.
Shawn Jefferson actually worked with Stafford early in the QB's career when he was with the Detroit Lions as that team's wide receivers coach. They were together in Detroit from 2009-12, Stafford's first four seasons.
He's in his first year in Arizona under Kliff Kingsbury as the wideout position coach, a team that shares a division with Van's Rams.
“I’m looking forward to kicking his butt twice a year,” the elder Jefferson said earlier this year about playing his son twice a season. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, more than anything. It’ll be good just to see him play. We get on that field, I want to kick his butt in every way possible.
“I’m a competitor and he is too, but I’d love nothing more than to have those bragging rights every season of kicking his butt twice a year.”
The Rams are deep at receiver with likely All-Pro Cooper Kupp and resurgent star Odell Beckham Jr. on the roster and stalwart vet Robert Woods on IR, but the younger Jefferson has carved out a distinct role in Sean McVay's offense.
"He's going to be a special player," Beckham commented recently about his teammate Jefferson.
