With high school sports having finished for the season, Williamson County and Nashville-area prospects are still making announcements about where they are playing at the next level.
Let’s take a look at the latest commitments and offers from the past month.
All grades will reflect the upcoming school year.
Football
Brentwood Academy senior George Laster has committed to play at Navy. The kicker/punter has been named all-region, all-state and a Mr. Football finalist in his Eagles career.
A number of other Eagles have been sent offers this spring. Sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre (Ole Miss, Michigan, FIU, Toledo), junior Andrew Pedersen (Marshall) and junior Hank Weber (Coastal Carolina, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky).
Brentwood tight end Keith Spivey has committed to play for Carnegie Mellon in the fall.
Former McGavock and current Blackman senior wide receiver/safety Demitrius Bell has signed with Michigan State.
Ensworth quarterback Gerard Bullock is staying in-state by committing to Austin Peay, while offers have come in for junior Mason Curtis (Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Mississippi State) and sophomore Ethan Utley (Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Texas A&M).
Several Lipscomb Academy players have received DI offers: senior Hank Brown (Minnesota, Liberty), sophomore Andrew Patterson (Troy), sophomore CJ Jimcoily (Tennessee), junior Edwin Spillman (Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Kentucky) and senior JR Sherrill (Ball State, MTSU, Liberty).
Two Mustangs have also made commitments for their next stop: running back/safety Ayden Houston is headed to Kentucky Wesleyan and tight end/long snapper Beau Dawson is going to Lamar.
Basketball
Fresh off of leading East Nashville to a Class 2A state championship, point guard Jaylen Jones is staying in Nashville. No. 3-ranked player in the state and the 28th-best point guard in the country according to 24/7Sports composite rankings is joining the Tennessee State roster.
The Tigers are also adding yet another area prospect to their roster already full of Middle Tennesseans. After spending time at Northern Illinois, Gallatin product Zool Kueth is transferring to TSU.
Baseball
Brentwood Academy outfielder/pitcher Chris Summey has committed to play for Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tenn. in the fall.
Lipscomb Academy pitcher Braden Bornstein is staying in the Music City by signing with Trevecca for the upcoming season.
Send any commitment or offer announcements to [email protected] to be included in the next recruiting roundup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.