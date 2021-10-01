The CPA Lions (7-0) and FRA Panthers (2-5) played each other on Homecoming night at FRA's The Hill.
The Lions got off to a slow start offensively, but were able to turn it around thanks to the connection of quarterback Cade Law and wideout Reid Williford. Williford and Law scored nearly all of the team’s touchdowns, leading the Lions past FRA to stay undefeated in Division II-AA with a 34-6 win.
“Those two kids played great,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “Reid’s been somebody that’s been our top receiver going on for three years. He’s got tremendous talent. Just a great athlete that can play either side of the ball. Cade did a great job of giving him a chance to make some plays, and the offensive line protected well.”
CPA scored early in the first quarter with just 7:35 left on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Law to Williford.
CPA’s offense struggled to move the ball rest of the first half, only scoring one more touchdown before half on an 81-yard pass to London Humphreys from Law. The Lions recovered their own fumble and were intercepted as well.
“Give FRA the credit,” said Martin. “They came out, and their kids played really hard. Our kids have to match that, and then execute. Tonight it was just about execution for us. Sometimes it was because their number 75 made a great play, number 4 made a great play, or number 3 made a great play. They have some good players so give them credit.”
While FRA went into halftime down a couple of scores, they didn’t let it keep them down.
The Panthers were stopped on the first drive, but then recovered a muffed punt to start the second half.
The momentum didn’t last long for the Panthers as they turned the ball over with an intercepted pass by CPA’s Bo Burklow that set up a 35-yard touchdown pass to Reid Williford.
Williford scored one more touchdown before the end of the third quarter on a 78-yard touchdown pass from Law, capping off a three touchdown performance.
The Lions controlled the rest of the game, scoring another touchdown before the final whistle.
They also only allowed one touchdown from FRA, and 233 total yards of offense.
CPA did struggle a little with turnovers, having three total before the end of the game.
“For us we’ve just gotta execute,” said Martin. “Don’t take anything away from Franklin Road executing. In the second half, we came out and were able to execute a little bit better. I thought the defense played really well the whole game. Got some stuff on special teams, and on offense we’ve gotta clean up. It’s just some stuff that high school kids do, so we’ve gotta go back and work on it on Monday.”
FRA moves onto a non-district against Stratford before another Division II-AA game with BGA the following week.
CPA plays at Oakland before finishing off the year with rival Lipscomb Academy and Davidson Academy.
“It’ll be great challenge,” said Martin. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Coach [Kevin] Creasy. Obviously, he’s got the best team that the state of Tennessee has to offer in the last couple of years, so our kids will be excited. It’ll be a fun night.”
