It was the end of a brief-but-successful era on Saturday for Lipscomb Academy as the Mustangs dominated rival Christ Presbyterian Academy 42-0 to win their second-consecutive Division II-AA state championship, capping an undefeated season.
The game marked Lipscomb Academy's final outing in DII-AA, as they are moving up to the DII-AAA classification starting next season. It was also Trent Dilfer's final game as head coach of the Mustangs. After four seasons, two titles, and three state championship game appearances, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced on Wednesday that he would be resigning to take over as head coach at UAB.
It was fitting that the Mustangs (13-0) final game in DII-AA came against CPA (8-6). The two rivals have squared off in the last three state title games. CPA came away with a 35-28 win in 2020, LA won 27-0 in 2021, and the Mustangs won this season's chalk match.
The win extends Lipscomb Academy's overall winning streak to 21 games, dating back to a 29-21 loss on the road at eventual 6A champion Oakland last season. The Mustangs held five teams scoreless this season and scored 40-plus points in all 11 in-state matchups.
Quarterback-wide receiver duo Hank Brown, a liberty commit, and Junior Sherrill, a Vanderbilt commit and Mr. Football finalist, turned in another dominant performance on Thursday in Chattanooga.
Brown finished 23 of 28 for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while Sherrill caught 11 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 60 yards and another score, earning the game's MVP. Running back Drew Patterson added 84 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley continued to be the star on defense. The Mr. Football finalist ran back an interception 50 yards to the goal line, setting up one Lipscomb Academy touchdown. He also returned a punt 55 yards, leading to another Mustang scoring drive.
Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman led the team with five tackles, including one for loss, while three-star linebacker Bryan Longwell added four tackles.
CPA once again had Braden Streeter and Thomas Vaccaro split time at quarterback. Streeter started, going 4-15 for 36 yards, while Vaccaro came in and completed one of seven passes, including the interception.
Star wide receiver London Humphreys was held without a catch, but the Vanderbilt commit nearly landed a touchdown in the second quarter when CPA went for it on fourth-and-goal.
Three-star linebacker Crews Law led the Lions with nine tackles.
In total, Lipscomb Academy out-gained CPA 436 to 80 in the shutout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.