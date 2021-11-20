The Mustangs and Lions will get one more chance to see who's king in D-II AA.
In a statement 35-0 win Friday night, the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs (12-1) stampeded to victory at home over the Davidson Academy Bears (8-5) in the D-II AA semifinals game.
They'll face rival Christ Presbyterian Academy on Dec. 2 for the D-II state title game, who the Mustangs lost to last December in the same contest.
“It is one more step to our goal,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer. “After we got beat in the state finals, we wanted to get better and prove it every single week.”
“It is everything for the program,” said Lipscomb Academy senior quarterback and Cincinnati commit Luther Richesson. “My brothers have worked so hard for this.”
In the first quarter, Lipscomb Academy started the scoring early with an electric 58-yard touchdown run by Mustangs senior running back and Boston College commit Alex Broome, 7-0.
With one minute remaining in the opening frame, Richesson drove down the field extending the Lipscomb Academy lead with a 9-yard passing touchdown to senior wide receiver Beau Dawson, 14-0.
The Mustangs mixed it up with a combination of passing and running plays capped off by Broome’s 6-yard rushing touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0 at halftime.
The scoring spree for Lipscomb Academy continued in the third quarter as Richesson threw a dart to wide receiver Coleman Baker for 41 yards. He turned on the jets, speeding into the end zone and stretching the Mustangs lead to 28-0.
“He (Richesson) has played awesome all year and has really good people blocking for him,” said Coach Dilfer. “I think he is the hardest-working quarterback in the country.”
“Luther Richesson is a great quarterback and he is able to get it to all the wide receivers and we are able to make plays,” said Lipscomb Academy wide receiver Coleman Baker.
“We have some talented wide receivers, and they make my job really easy,” said Richesson. “When they get open, I just have to put it on them.”
In the fourth quarter, Lipscomb Academy running back Alex Broome tallied his third score of the night on a drive ending in a 5-yard scamper to the end zone, expanding the Mustangs lead to 35-0.
“I think he (Broome) is the best player in the state,” said Coach Dilfer. “He has been awesome all season.”
“He is the real deal and is a primetime player,” said Richesson. “He shows up when it matters most. The o-line was paving the way all night for him.”
“He (Broome) has been a huge part of our team,” said Baker. “He is just unstoppable. It is fun to watch him play.”
Davidson Academy tried to get on the board all night, but was stonewalled by the Lipscomb Academy defense. The Mustangs preserved the shutout with a 35-0 win.
“Anytime you can get a shutout, especially your second time playing someone, it is a big deal,” said Richesson. “Our defense is the real deal, and I am excited to see how they do in this upcoming game.”
Lipscomb Academy will indeed compete against the CPA Lions in a state rematch where the Mustangs look to rewrite history against their region rival.
LA has already defeated CPA 38-0 this season in its region contest.
“I hope we play our best football,” said Coach Dilfer. “They are going to be better than they were in week 10, and we are going to be better than we were in week 10.”
“We just have to focus on us,” said Richesson. “We just need to control what we can control and do our job.”
“It is an exciting opportunity,” said Coleman Baker. “We just got to play our game, and the rest will take care of itself.”
CPA routs Lausanne
The Lions won on the road Friday night 56-31 at Lausanne in the D-II AA to set a second round with the Mustangs in December.
Cade Law hit Reid Williford for the night's first score, and the QB followed that with a touchdown run to go up 14-0 with about five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Vandy commit Langston Patterson snagged a pick-six for CPA to go up 21-0 in the first quarter, and then Law rushed for another TD before the quarter ended to get the 28-0 advantage.
The Lions would keep the foot on the gas, with a bulk of Lausanne's points coming in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.
CPA and Lipscomb Academy will get their rematch when both teams head to Finley Stadium at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. for the D-II AA state title game.
