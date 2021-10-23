Alex Broome and his Lipscomb Academy teammates posted a statement win Friday night.
The top-ranked Mustangs shut out No. 2 Christ Presbyterian Academy 38-0 in a stunningly lopsided showdown of the top ranked teams in Division II-AA.
Broome led the way with 5 touchdowns and 195 rushing yards on 25 carries in front of an overflow crowd on Lipscomb’s homecoming.
“This is a statement game for Middle Tennessee,” Broome said. “We’ve gone east, we’ve gone west – beat teams there. We’ve played teams out of state. Now Middle Tennessee kind of knows that we’re the real deal.”
Lipscomb (8-1, 3-0 Middle Region) is the real deal all right. And so is Broome, a Boston College commit.
“He was awesome,” Mustangs coach Trent Dilfer said. “We have the two best players in the state and they played like it tonight. They knew they had to play great in a big game and both of them did, but they can’t do it alone.”
Lipscomb quarterback Luther Richesson, who has offers from Vanderbilt, Michigan State and several others, passed for 243 yards and 1 touchdown.
He finally threw his first interception of the season early in the fourth quarter with Lipscomb leading 31-0.
“(Alex) played amazing,” Richesson said. “There’s a reason he’s going to play at Boston College, a premier program in the country. He’s the real deal, that’s all I’ve got to say.”
Richesson said Lipscomb “just went where they weren’t” on the ground.
Broome scored on runs of 6, 7, 64 and 3 yards. He also found the end zone on a 26-yard pass from Richesson after reversing directions in the second quarter.
“Everybody was on the left, so I put my foot on the ground and got back right and scored,” Broome said.
The Mustangs seized a 21-0 halftime lead, capitalizing on two CPA fumbles.
Lipscomb can clinch its second-straight region title with a win over Battle Ground Academy next week.
“My message to the team was when you’re building what we’re building and we’re not even close to done yet, it takes everybody,” Dilfer said. “It takes all of them, the teachers, the community, the pastors, parents, brothers, sisters and really everybody’s poured into this thing.”
Lipscomb avenged a loss to CPA (7-2, 3-1) in last year’s state final.
“We didn’t get bitter, we got better,” Dilfer said. “Dec. 4, we had a lot of guys text me. Came back that following Monday, guys in my office and the message was let’s own it. They beat us, they played better than us. Let’s make sure we take this offseason and get better and I think we’ve all gotten better.”
CPA linebacker Langston Patterson, a Vanderbilt commit, said Lipscomb did a great job getting Broome on the perimeter.
“They kind of found our weaknesses and found spots and a good game plan to places we couldn’t get him,” Patterson said. “They spread us out wide.”
Lions coach Ingle Martin said, “when Division I Power Five backs get in space and they can get one-on-one, they make people miss.”
CPA lost another fumble in the fourth quarter.
The Lions appeared to tie the score at 7 when Cade Law threw a 79-yard TD pass to London Humphreys late in the first quarter, but a holding penalty nullified the score.
CPA was held to 54 yards in offense, including just 15 on the ground, in the first half.
“We ended up being more physical than them and we stuck to out gaps, and the linebackers filled well,” said Mustangs defensive end Sam Roush, a Stanford commit. “So they didn’t really have anywhere to go. I thought they would score once or twice, but we definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Roush said he wouldn’t be surprised if the rivals meet again in the playoffs, possibly a state final rematch.
“They’ll play better,” said Roush, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior.
Last year’s state-final loss motivated Lipscomb.
“We definitely have some friendly hatred for them,” Roush said.
CPA lost its second-straight game, including a defeat at defending Class 6A champion Oakland two weeks ago.
Lipscomb offensive tackle Brandon Solis (6-7, 242, senior) said the three CPA fumbles “set the tone” for the Mustangs.
UP NEXT
CPA: Visits three-time defending DII-A champ Davidson Academy in a regular-season finale Friday. The Bears moved up to DII-AA in Middle Region this season.
Lipscomb: Closes regular season at home with a region game against Battle Ground Academy, who got a win over FRA Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.