The 0-2 Lipscomb Academy Mustangs took on the 1-2 Page Patriots at Lipscomb Academy. Both Lipscomb Academy and Page were looking to turn their seasons around and get some momentum going.
The two teams recently decided to renew its rivalry after some years apart, and it'd be Lipscomb to once again take the series in a 41-0 win.
“Our boys have really responded well with two losses very well,” said LA head coach and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. “There was great energy for the five days of the bye week. They got after it, they embraced getting better and they got significantly better over those five days and it carried to last week’s practice.”
Lipscomb got the ball first and wasted no time getting into the end zone on a 30-yard screen pass to running back Alex Broome from quarterback Luther Richesson for an early 7-0 lead with 11:01 left in the first quarter.
The Mustang defense got the ball back quickly for its offense and Broome would go to work again.
The Mustangs moved down the field in a few plays and gave the ball to Broome for score on the goal line untouched for a 14-0 score with 5:47 left in the first.
It took two scores but Page stringed together some good plays and got into Mustang territory and began threatening the Mustang defense.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, Lipscomb Academy’s defensive line put an end to that before it was too late.
Page would get sacked on third and fourth down, turning the ball over and giving Lipscomb Academy the ball on downs.
Lipscomb took advantage after the turnover on downs. Broome would go on to score on an outside run to the corner of the end zone. Broome tallied up two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the first half.
Broome finished the game with 12 carries and 68 yards rushing, while also having two catches for 60 yards receiving. He scored four touchdowns total on the night.
Lipscomb got off to a 21-0 start thanks to Broome, but the Mustangs later showed that Broome wasn’t the only running back in their offense.
Next up was Maureice Sherill Jr. for Lipscomb Academy. Sherill Jr. found the end zone once during the game to extend the lead to 27-0 with 7:57 left in the second quarter.
Sherill Jr. managed even more rushing yards than Broome. Sherill Jr. had a productive night with 83 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Dilfer talked about how their backfield is a game changer this season.
“We are very talented in the backfield," said Dilfer. “Our offensive line played better and our quarterback did a really nice job running the show, so when we run the ball well it means that he’s playing well too.”
The Mustangs seemed determined to use the screen game Friday night as they found the end zone twice in the first half. Right before halftime Richesson hit Willie Berris on a 43-yard screen pass to go up 34-0 at the break.
The Mustangs slowed down the tempo and ran down the clock in the second half, only finding the end zone once more before the end of the game.
Broome would score his fourth total touchdown as his final mark on the game came from a run inside the five increasing the lead to 41-0.
The Mustangs would not let Page score once during the game as they got their first win of the year in the shutout.
One of the reason that the Patriots were unable to move the ball successfully was due to the pass rush by Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs had multiple members of the defense get to the quarterback and were breathing down his neck the entire game.
For the Patriots this loss puts them to 1-3 with a lot of football left.
Page is trying to revamp its roster after a senior-heavy 2019.
“I’m proud of our guys, they played hard.” Said Rathbone. “When you’re replacing 26 players, and when you as much turnover and we have, you’re gonna have years like this.
"We’ll fight through it and play hard. We have some high quality kids that will compete and go out that and get after. So we’ll get back to work and we’ll be okay.”
Lipscomb Academy will look to continue this momentum, but it wont get any easier for them next week as go up against their archrivals, an undefeated Goodpasture team, away from home.
For Page, it will return home after the bye week against Giles County in hopes that it can get back on the right foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.