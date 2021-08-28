Lipscomb Academy football coach Trent Dilfer has placed the blame on himself for a viral video circulating online involving an altercation with one of his players during Friday's game vs. Independence.
In a comment Saturday night posted on the Lipscomb Academy football Twitter account, Dilfer tried to add context to a TikTok video showing him grabbing one of his players by the jersey and pushing against his shoulder pads as he yelled at the player for an unknown reason.
The player was identified by Dilfer as Beau Dawson, a senior defensive end and tight end for the Mustangs.
"I want to address the incident on our sideline during Friday night's game versus Independence that has drawn a lot of attention," Dilfer said in his statement. "First and foremost, I take full responsibility as the head coach and leader of our team for not deescalating an emotional situation with one of our players, Beau Dawson.
"Beau is one of our finest student athletes and embodies all the characteristics we are looking for in our Mustang players. Beau plays the game with the right kind of passion and is an inspiration to our other players.
"During a moment of frustration and in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out. Somehow, Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality, I should have been a better leader and shown greater wisdom and discernment in how I handled the incident.
"Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handle the emotional nature of each game they compete in."
Dilfer joined Lipscomb Academy in 2019 after a broadcasting run with ESPN. He is a former NFL quarterback, having won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2002. The Mustangs are 2-0 this year and play at Goodpasture next week.
