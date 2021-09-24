After trailing 21-7, the Oakland Patriots football team (6-0, 2-0) completed the comeback to beat the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs (5-1, 2-0) 29-21 on Thursday night in front of a dynamic crowd to remain undefeated on the season.
“It is just another game, but all the hype just made it a little more special,” said Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy. “For us to come from behind and win spoke volumes about our character and toughness.”
The Mustangs got on the board first with a long drive that finished with a rushing touchdown by senior running back Alex Broome to give Lipscomb Academy the early 7-0 lead.
Both defenses stood tall until late in the second quarter when Oakland recovered a fumble for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
“This is the way we play in tight games,” said Coach Creasy. “We count on special teams, defense, and then our offense came through late in the game.”
Lipscomb Academy retook the lead on a drive ending in a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior Luther Richesson to Broome with five seconds to go until halftime, 14-7.
In the third quarter, Lipscomb Academy extended their lead to 21-7 on a one yard touchdown run by Boston College commit Alex Broome.
A couple of plays later, the Patriots picked up an electric 75-yard run by senior running back and Georgia commit Jordan James to cut into the Mustangs lead 21-14.
Early in the fourth quarter, Oakland took the lead with a sustained drive concluding in a one-yard rushing touchdown by James and a two-point conversion to go ahead 22-21.
With 1:36 remaining in the game, Patriots quarterback Cade Hewitt punched it into the end zone from two yards out to stretch the Oakland lead 29-21.
The Mustangs had one last chance in the final minute, producing a drive that went to the three yard line of Oakland with three seconds in the game, but were unable to score on a running play as time ran out. The Patriots held on to win 29-21.
With this win, Oakland remains undefeated on the season.
“We are happy to be where we are,” said Coach Creasy. “We still got a long way before we can figure out if we will go undefeated. Games like tonight teach you a lot whether you win or lose. We were happy just to be a part of this game.”
Lipscomb Academy will play Davidson Academy on the road next Friday.
Oakland will take on Blackman at home next week.
“Blackman is a region game, so it is very important,” said Coach Creasy. “We need to win next week.”
