It’s time for one of Tennessee’s oldest high school rivalries once again, Lipscomb Academy vs Goodpasture. In one of the best matchups the series has seen in awhile, Lipscomb traveled to Goodpasture for another game in the rivalry.
Goodpasture (4-1) walked into the game with an undefeated record after four games, while Lipscomb Academy (2-2) came into the game with a 1-2 record after some tough stretches.
However, it was Lipscomb Academy who rolled its way to a 45-13 victory and get back to .500 in the win-loss column.
While it wasn’t the result that the Cougars wanted, the story with Goodpasture this year has been the improvements made from the 2019 campaign.
First-year Goodpasture coach James Turner gave insight on the changes that have happened in his program to allow this kind of success.
“I think the kids are just playing their tails off," said Turner. “Even tonight, the kids played hard. They work their tails off everyday in practice and it sucks right now that they lost because they have been working so hard.”
This season has been one of the best starts for the Cougars since the 2004 season where they finished with an 11-4 record. Unfortunately for them, this game did not go their way.
It didn’t take long for momentum to shift to Lipscomb Academy’s side. It took three plays for the Cougars to fumble on the opening possession of the game and give the ball to Lipscomb inside their own territory.
Goodpasture had a good stand in with their backs against the wall and forced Lipcsomb into a field goal from Ryan Young to good up 3-0 with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
After getting some confidence from its defense, Goodpasture try to muster a complete drive but was eventually forced to punt and give Lipscomb Academy the ball back three minutes later.
It took about two plays for Willie Berris to find the endzone on a quick pass from quarterback Luther Richesson to go up 10-0 with 5:06 in the first.
Goodpasture didn’t get off to the start that they wanted, but they weren’t done yet as they drove down the field and dominated the Lipscomb defense on the next drive.
They drove it all the way down the field and got it to Brendan Jones, who walked in untouched for the touchdown to close the gap to 10-7 with the Mustangs still leading as 1:40 remained in the first quarter.
After that however, Lipscomb would take over the game and score 28 unanswered points that wouldn’t be met with a score from Goodpasture until the fourth quarter.
Goodpasture break the unanswered streak from another long drive down the field and would attempt to go for two, but was stopped short to make it 38-13 as 10:29 was left in the game.
Lipscomb scored only once more on a keeper from quarterback Luther Richesson in garbage time.
The usual suspects found the endzone a lot tonight as Alex Broome and Willie Berris both scored a couple times each.
This win gives Lipscomb Academy a 27-25 lead in the series all-time.
After a 4-0 start, Coach Turner for Goodpasture shared his thoughts on the game.
“End of the day, Lipscomb’s a good football team," said Turner. “They got it going on there and the staff are doing an outstanding job. They’ve got some good players.
"We knew that we had to play a perfect game to beat them, and we didn’t. We started out a little slow on defense and made them work for it at the end but it was a little too late, and you cant let a good team get up on you like that.”
On the other side, Lipscomb Academy is 2-2 after the win as Trent Dilfer shared his thoughts on the game.
“They’re a good team, pretty well coached and a bunch of tough kids," said Dilfer. “At times, you can see how good we can be when we execute, but there was also a lot of sloppy football. So we’ve got a lot of work to do before we can to as good as we wanna be.”
Lipscomb moves up to the second spot in the district behind CPA and is 1-0 there now, while Goodpasture is below Lipscomb with a 1-1 start to district play.
Lipscomb Academy will be playing FRA next week and Goodpasture will play Boyd-Buchanan. Both teams will be at home for their next games.
