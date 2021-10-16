An offensive explosion in a 5:30 p.m. game start (due to forecasted storms) led to a flood of points, giving the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team (8-1,3-0) a victory over the Alabama Etowah Blue Devils (4-4, 4-1) 70-10.
“We try to go 1-0 every week,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer. “On film they looked a lot better than they showed up. It is a long trip for them. I thought we prepared really well. Obviously our quarterback and defense was fantastic. We are really coming on special teams-wise. A lot of good things came away from this game.”
In the first quarter, Lipscomb Academy started the scoring on a drive ending with a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Luther Richesson to senior tight end Sam Roush, giving the Mustangs a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game.
“Luther puts it (the ball) on us every single time,” said Roush. “We could run a 50 percent route, and we are still open, because Luther throws us open. I give the credit of our offense to Luther. He is a great quarterback.”
Later in the quarter, Richesson threw a missile from 60 yards out to junior wide receiver Junior Sherrill to stretch the Lipscomb Academy lead to 14-0.
A little over a minute later, senior running back Alex Broome capped off a scoring drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to give the Mustangs a 21-0 advantage.
“All the defensive players are scared of Alex,” said Roush. “It opens up a lot of avenues for our offense.”
With a little under two minutes in the opening quarter, Richesson continued to roll, throwing a 20-yard touchdown strike to Sherrill to lengthen the lead 28-0.
Early in the second quarter, The Mustangs continued to mix it up running and throwing the football, ending their possession on a 6-yard touchdown pass by Richesson to Roush to increase their lead to 35-0.
The scoring spree continued in the second quarter with a rocket from 49 yards out by Richesson to junior wide receiver Nate Spillman as Lipscomb Academy continued to surge 42-0.
Later in the second quarter, Richesson tallied his sixth touchdown pass of the night to Broome from 35 yards out to stretch the Mustangs lead to 49-0.
“Our guys are unselfish and block for each other,” said Coach Dilfer. “They root for others and don’t care who gets the ball. Luther isn’t greedy. He takes what the defense gives him.”
On the final play before the end of the first half, the Mustangs collected a pick-six by senior cornerback Jordan Jackson to give Lipscomb Academy a 56-0 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, Etowah put together a drive ending with a field goal to get on the board 56-3.
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, Lipscomb Academy senior backup quarterback Hank Brown launched a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Mason Reynolds, opening up the margin to 63-3.
In the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils executed a long drive that ended with a touchdown pass by junior quarterback Trace Thompson to senior wide receiver Steven Jones to cut the deficit 63-10.
Lipscomb Academy concluded the offensive clinic on the final play of the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by senior running back Ayden Houston. Lipscomb won by a final score of 70-10.
The Mustangs defense shut down drives and held Etowah to 10 points in the contest.
“Defense has been great and our starters held them to none (points),” said Coach Dilfer. “We have a standard here defensively, and they are disappointed they gave up 10. They played hard and did what they wanted to do.”
“The defense did a great job in the first half with a shutout and looked very strong,” said Roush. “We were consistently getting in the backfield and pressuring the quarterback. Our defensive backs made good use of that with two or three interceptions and one pick-six.”
Lipscomb Academy will have a rematch of the 2020 state Division II-AA championship against Christ Presbyterian Academy next Friday at home.
“We have a ton of respect for them,” said Coach Dilfer. “They beat us the last game of the year last season. We know we have a huge challenge ahead of us. We will go to work to try to have a different outcome from the state game."
Lipscomb Academy football welcomes Etowah to the Volunteer State in blowout win
- By Charlie Bateman
-
-
An offensive explosion in a 5:30 p.m. game start (due to forecasted storms) led to a flood of points, giving the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team (8-1,3-0) a victory over the Alabama Etowah Blue Devils (4-4, 4-1) 70-10.
Trending Stories
Articles
- REVIEW: 'The Way Down' recalls troubled history behind controversial WillCo church
- Construction on new Tennessee Children's Home campus complete, to open this month
- WCS school board’s District 4 seat goes to lifelong Franklin resident after commissioners’ lopsided vote
- Exclusive flats up to $4M quietly sell while under construction in Historic Downtown Franklin
- Two men charged with kidnapping 17-year-old girl in Spring Hill
- Severe weather possible Friday afternoon and evening
- Spring Hill man indicted on multiple sex crimes against child
- Man dies after being struck by WCSO patrol vehicle on I-840 Tuesday night
- Franklin Plaza slated for demolition
- Williamson County real estate market experiences wane
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.