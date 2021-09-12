They say to be the best, you've got to beat the best.
That might not hold more true this month than with the newly scheduled football game between Lipscomb Academy and Oakland High School, who will now meet on Sept. 23 in Murfreesboro.
The Tennessean confirmed the matchup Sunday night, adding that Oakland has missed its last two games. Lipscomb missed its game against Goodpasture due to COVID hitting the Cougars.
Lipscomb Academy, led by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, is currently undefeated and boasts one of the best overall rosters in Tennessee prep football. Oakland is the reigning 6A state title winner and boasts Georgia commit and running back Jordan James.
It should be one of the most hotly anticipated matchups this fall in Tennessee prep football, with the Mustangs a D-II AA state contender and Oakland always a threat to make the state title game in 6A.
Christ Presbyterian Academy is still undefeated and is Lipscomb's biggest threat in D-II AA for the title currently. Both Lipscomb and Oakland will play CPA this fall -- the dates are Oct. 7 (CPA at OHS) and Oct. 22 (CPA at Lipscomb).
Commented