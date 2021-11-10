Lipscomb Academy quarterback Luther Richesson has picked one of the top programs in the country for his next stop.
The three-star signal caller shared Wednesday his intent to sign with Cincinnati as Letter of Intent Day gets underway.
"I would like to thank all of my family, coaches and teammates that have been a part of this process with me," Richesson said in his announcement. "I'm excited to announce that I am committed to being a Bearcat!"
The senior sits at 31st in the state per 247Sports for the Class of 2022 and is ranked 60th in the nation in the '22 quarterback class.
Richesson also had offers from Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Central Michigan and Charlotte on the table.
Cincinnati is the second-ranked program in the nation under head coach Luke Fickell and is a contender for a top bowl game this season. Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Richesson, a semifinalist for TSSAA's Mr. Football award in D-II AA, has been a figurehead in Lipscomb Academy's football resurgence under former NFL QB Trent Dilfer. The Mustangs are the favorite to win the D-II AA state title.
In 10 regular season games, Richesson has thrown for 189/228, 2,433 yards and 34 touchdowns and has a 82.9-percent completion rate. He only has one interception on the year. He's also rushed for 113 yards and three touchdown this season.
The Mustangs play Silverdale at home Friday after their first-round bye in the D-II AA playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.