Three-star Lipscomb Academy wide receiver Nate Spillman became the latest Mustang to accept a Division I offer on Sunday when he committed to the University of Tennessee.
Spillman is the fourth player and first receiver to join Tennessee’s 2023 class. He is also the second Nashville-area player to pledge, following Mt. Juliet offensive lineman Ayden Bussell.
According to 247 Sports, Spillman is the 115th-ranked wide receiver and 38th-best player in the state for his class. He also held offers from Marshall and Arkansas State.
The junior helped Lipscomb Academy win the Division II-AA state championship last fall by catching a 55-yard touchdown pass during a 27-0 win over Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) in the title game. For the season, he compiled 22 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns.
Nate isn’t the only member of the family to receive an offer from the Vols. His brother Edwin, a sophomore linebacker, has gotten offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, among others.
