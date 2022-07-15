The 2022 ESPN High School Football Kickoff announced the seven-game slate for its 13th annual event, and Lipscomb Academy will be part of this year's festivities.
The Mustangs will face Thompson out of Alabaster, Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
Like Lipscomb Academy, Thompson went 13-1 and won a state championship last season. It was the third consecutive 7A AHSAA state title for the Warriors.
The Mustangs defeated rival Christ Presbyterian Academy 27-0 in the DII-AA championship game to win the program's first state trophy since 2007.
Thompson features three ESPN 300 recruits, including five-star defensive tackle and Alabama commit Peter Woods, who is the fourth-ranked player in the country for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Lipscomb Academy has two ESPN 300 players of their own in four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman and four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley. Spillman and Beasley are ranked first and third overall in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite rankings.
The Mustangs also have a new starting quarterback in Hank Brown who will be flanked by Tennessee commit Nate Spillman and Vanderbilt commit Junior Sherrill, both three-star recruits, out wide.
