Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Alex Valbuena won't be going far for his college football career.
Valbuena shared Friday he'll be attending Tennessee State after graduation in May and play for former Titans legend and Tigers head coach Eddie George.
"I've dreamed since I was a little kid to go play big time college football," Valbuena shared in his Twitter announcement. "Now I can, and that's thanks to everyone that has helped me become the person I am along the way.
"I'm glad to say that I am 150% committed to TSU and what [offensive line] Coach [Anthony] Lewis is bringing and what Coach Eddie George is building!"
Valbuena was an anchor on the Mustangs' offensive line during his time with the school. He was part of its D-II AA state title team back in December.
He will team up with former Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chazan Page, who is a sophomore with the college.
Valbuena also joins a myriad of local TSU players like:
- defensive back Kenyon Garlington (Brentwood Academy)
- defensive back Darius Harper (Ravenwood)
- running back Devin Starling (Cane Ridge)
- linebacker Jahsun Bryant (Cane Ridge)
- quarterback Martino Owens (Pearl-Cohn)
- defensive back James Reese IV (Cane Ridge)
- defensive lineman Detoye Adewole (Cane Ridge)
- long snapper Carson Buchanan (Antioch)
- defensive lineman Clint Dowty III (Maplewood)
- offensive lineman Chandon Page (Pearl-Cohn)
- offensive lineman Mayson Harris (Pearl-Cohn)
- wideout Jarvis Cooper (Cane Ridge)
- tight end Will Seats III (Lebanon)
- defensive back Dylan King (Oakland)
George made it a point when he was hired to ramp up his recruitment locally and keep talent in the state like Valbuena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.