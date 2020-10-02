If you are a fan of either Lipscomb Academy or the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions, then you’d know that this week’s game was supposed to the historic rivalry game between the two schools.
However, both schools were forced to reschedule to Oct. 23 due to COVID-19 affecting the Lions. Lipscomb Academy able to find a game with Briarcrest Christian School who came all the way from Memphis to play the Mustangs.
Briarcrest is a fairly new opponent for the Mustangs that enjoys the triple option offense that is predicated by the play of quarterback Michael Dallas, who can score with his arms and his legs. Lipscomb didn’t allow for Dallas to take over this game as the Mustangs extended the shutout streak to two games with a 42-0 win.
"It's already a win anytime we can compete at a high level with a top 25 team in the state with as rich of a history as Briarcrest has," Dilfer said post-game via the team's Twitter account.
"Our Tribe is fully aware that we have a lot of shared adversity. The boys are drawing strength from that reservoir and getting stronger as we go deeper into the season. We're on to Rossview."
Lipscomb chose to receive the ball after winning the coin toss and got to work early on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Coleman Baker from quarterback Luther Richesson with 9:58 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs scored once again in the first quarter from a Mauriece Sherill Jr. screen from Richesson that went 11 yards for a touchdown with 5:49 left in the first quarter. The first quarter came to a close with Lipscomb Academy up 14-0.
Lipscomb’s offense was able to keep up the tempo as they scored on an Alex Broome one-yard run to go up 21-0 with 5:15 left before half.
Briarcrest had a nice drive down the field on the following drive, but was stopped on three downs and decided to go for it on fourth down. Briarcrest running back Will Pritchard attempted to fight his way to the first down but had the ball knocked out by Jaden Lyles and recovered by Chase Allen.
Broome found the end zone again and turnovers found Briarcrest again as well with Kaleb Beasley intercepting a pass from Dallas before halftime.
Lipscomb held a four score lead going into halftime.
Briarcrest would not be able to shake the problems that it had in the first half. The Saints turned the ball over early in the second half after Willie Berris forced the fumble that was recovered by Lyles.
This set up a 45-yard Baker touchdown from Richesson to go up 35-0 with 9:46 left in the third quarter. Baker led the team in receiving with five catches and 132 yards receiving to go along with his two scores.
The Saints had two more interceptions on offense before the end of the third quarter as Lipscomb lead 35-0.
The final score of the game came from Justin Hughes on a 41-yard scamper for LA. Hughes finished the night with three catches for 81 yards receiving.
Richesson had himself a game with 305 yards passing and three passing touchdowns.
Broome had 16 carries for 75 yards rushing and his two touchdowns, while Sherill Jr was only used in the passing game with two catches for 29 yards receiving and his score.
Lipscomb Academy keeps its winning streak alive, winning the last four games and moving to 4-2.
The Mustangs will Rossview in Clarksville next weekend with a key region contest against CPA on the horizon later in the month.
Briarcrest’s next game will be against Manassas at home after falling to 4-3 after the loss.
