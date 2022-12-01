Montgomery Bell Academy came just five points short of a perfect season on Thursday night, falling to Baylor School 38-34 in the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Featuring the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in the state, the matchup was heavily hyped heading into championship weekend. It more than delivered on the buildup.
Both offenses flowed with ease, with Baylor (11-2) gaining 517 yards to MBA's 395. The Big Red (12-1) jumped out to a 21-7 lead and was ahead 28-24 at the half, but only mustered six second-half points to finish as DIII-AA runners-up for the third time in the last four seasons.
Meanwhile, Baylor will be taking home the program's first championship trophy since 1973 and only its second ever. They also got revenge on MBA for a 42-34 Big Red regular season win in Nashville, Baylor's only in-state loss this season.
MBA started the scoring when Ole Miss commit and Mr. Football finalist Marcel Reed tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Hutton Durrett less than two minutes into the game.
Baylor responded three minutes later to tie the game when Whit Muschamp, son of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, threw a 38-yard score to Louis Vincent.
MBA took the lead back at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter when Reed and Clairborne Richards linked up for a 51-yard touchdown. Reed collected another score seven seconds into the second quarter on an eight-yard touchdown to Johnothan Moore to extend the lead to 21-7.
49 seconds later, Amari Jefferson rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Mr. Football finalist and South Carolina baseball commit Caleb Hampton ran in a 32-yard score with 6:49 left in the half to tie the game at 21-21.
Reed and Moore connected once again, this time on a 38-yard touchdown with 4:49 left in the second quarter, and the Big Red led again, 28-21. Baylor added a field goal with nine seconds left in the half, and MBA went into the beak ahead 28-24.
After a track meet first half, the two teams nearly went the entire third quarter without scoring. With 58 seconds left in the frame, Muschamp threw a 46-yard touchdown to Jefferson to give the Red Raiders a 31-28 lead.
Hampton built the lead out to 10 points with 6:45 left in the game on a 45-yard touchdown. Reed found Ragsdale for a 13-yard touchdown with 3:19 left to play, cutting the Baylor lead to 38-34 after a blocked extra point.
MBA failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, and Baylor was able to run out the clock.
Reed finished 16-24 for 263 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also led the team with 67 rushing yards on eight carries.
Moore compiled 124 yards on 12 touches with two touchdowns. Richards caught six passes for 102 yards and a score.
On defense, Browning Trainer led the way with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
Baylor's Hampton won the game's MVP, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Muschamp finished 19-29 for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jefferson added 141 total yards and two scores.
