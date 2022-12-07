The TSSAA announced the winners of the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards on Wednesday at an end-of-season ceremony at Nissan Stadium.
10 awards were handed out, one for each of the nine classifications and one for Kicker of the Year, and a handful of the honorees came from Nashville-area schools.
Montgomery Bell Academy senior quarterback Marcel Reed earned the Division II-AAA Mr. Football award after leading the Big Red to the state championship game. The Ole Miss commit completed 110 of 184 attempts on the season for 1,619 yards and 16 TDs. He also rushed for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns on 113 carries.
Fresh off of a second-consecutive Division II-AA state title, Lipscomb Academy senior wide receiver Maureice "Junior" Sherrill won the Mr. Football honor for his classification. The Vanderbilt commit caught 70 passes for 1,112 yards and 18 touchdowns, winning the award over teammate and Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley.
In Class 6A, Smyrna running back and linebacker Arion Carter took home the Mr. Football award. The senior, who recently de-committed from Memphis, rushed for 917 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense and added 73 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception on defense. He has offers from Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida, among others.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Here are all of the winners of the 2022 TSSAA Mr. Football awards.
Class 1A
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Class 2A
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Class 3A
Lance Williams - Alcoa
Class 4A
Marcellus Jackson - Fulton
Class 5A
De'Sean Bishop - Karns
Class 6A
Arion Carter - Smyrna
Division II-A
D.J. Merriweather - Clarksville Academy
Division II-AA
Junior Sherrill - Lipscomb Academy
Division II-AAA
Marcel Reed - MBA
Kicker of the Year
Oziel Hernandez - Germantown
