While Jalen Ramsey is preparing for his first Super Bowl, he is also making his big screen debut.
Ramsey and former Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban make cameos in the latest Jackass film, titled Jackass Forever.
Though, rather than taking in the patented punishments the prankster series is known for, the two athletes were there to dole out the pain.
Ramsey, a Brentwood Academy grad and star cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, appears in the film's frantic opening sequence, a monster attack on a makeshift city.
In the brief scene, he gets a chance to forcefully tackle Jackass cast member "Danger" Ehren McGhehey to the ground, which is shown in slow-motion.
To add to the joke, Ramsey is in full pads and McGhehey is not.
It's been a big week for BA alums, with former Eagles basketball standout Darius Garland being named to the All-NBA team for the first time.
Ramsey and the Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Feb. 13. Los Angeles, the home site for this year's game, is the 3.5-point favorite in the championship.
Subban, who was with the Predators from 2016-19 and helped lead the team during its Western Conference title season, gets an even more cringing blow.
In one of the film's funniest moments, he gets a chance to shoot a hockey puck right straight toward McGhehey's groin in one if the film's many "Cup Tests." Eventually, he is successful.
"Things got a little silly," Subban joked in his Tweet about the cameo. "You guys know I’m a jackass!"
It's not the first time a Tennessee sports figure has appeared in the series.
In 2010's Jackass 3D, former University of Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge appeared alongside then-NFL defensive end Jared Allen for a gag that saw Allen tackle franchise star and Knoxville-native Johnny Knoxville into the ground multiple times to a chorus of laughter.
Jackass Forever is the fourth installment in the film series, spawned from the beloved MTV television series. It is expected to win the weekend's box office with a roughly $20 million debut.
In his positive review, Nashville Scene film critic Jason Shawhan says that "Jackass is as Jackass does, and the crew still brings enthusiasm through the stank, sweat and broken bones that abound."
The film is playing citywide, including at Franklin's AMC Cool Springs. Showtimes can be found on the theater's website.
