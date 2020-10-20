Williamson Home Page's fan-voting Football Player of the Week feature is ongoing for week 9. Players this week are from Ravenwood (2), Father Ryan, Nolensville, Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood High.
This feature is presented by Moody's Tire & Auto Service and ChickFilA in Brentwood and Franklin have provided gift cards for the winners.
Home Page sports staff chooses five players each week and fans will have four days to vote for their favorite. The athletes are presented in random order for each voter.
Voters can get in on the action too! With each vote, you are entered to win a local restaurant gift card. Vote for your favorite for the Moody's Tire & Auto Service Football Player of the Week once per hour between Tues., Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and Fri., Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.