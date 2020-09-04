The second-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week fan poll is in the books, and we have our winner.
With another strong week of voting, we had five candidates for the season's second crown.
GCA's Blake Barton was recognized for his stellar start to the year, and quarterbacks like Franklin's Connor Beavon and Nolensville's Ryder Galardi earned well-deserved praise. Ravenwood LB Junior Colson also got a nod for his outstanding Week Two performance.
But, with 271 votes in a close contest, it's Battle Ground Academy running back Sean Williams who takes home the prize for our Moody's Tire Player of the Week for Week Two.
The running back scored a 57-yard touchdown on the ground, rushed for 125 yards in total and caught a 15-yard pass in the team's victory over Wilson Central last Saturday.
We congratulate Sean Williams on his honor, and we'll look forward to naming a new champion next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.