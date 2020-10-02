For the first time in our Moody's Tire Player of the Week history, we have our first repeat.
The sixth week of the Williamson County football season was filled with plenty of intrigue, even with some games called off.
We had a great field of finalists: Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott had a huge game, as did Independence QB Jaxson Campbell. Ravenwood QB Trevor Andrews played admirably against the best team in the U.S., and Lipscomb Academy RB Alex Broome had a hat trick at home against FRA.
But it's Grace Christian Academy running back Blake Barton who once again hoists our Moody's Tire Player of the Week honor.
He rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 45-12 win over Webb School last Friday to help get the team to 4-2 on the season.
We congratulate Barton and the Lions fans on the second win this year for the prolific running back, and invite all of you to tune back in next week for our Week Seven contest!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.