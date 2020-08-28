The results are in for our first-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week fan poll.
We had plenty of votes cast in our first-ever contest, with five players up for decision with the Week One honor on the line.
Some inspiring quarterbacks, like Summit's Destin Wade, Brentwood's Cade Granzow, Brentwood Academy's Tayler Montiel and Independence's Jaxson Campbell, all made the finalists cut, but the sole non-QB wound up taking the trophy.
With a whopping 418 votes in his favor, Grace Christian Academy running back Blake Barton is our first-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week.
Barton rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns and caught 46 yards and a touchdown in the air in GCA's first win since 2018 last Friday.
Barton, a junior, has been one of the hottest players in the county this fall, as he led a stirring comeback for the Lions Thursday night in a 158-yard, three touchdown performance at Clarksville Academy.
GCA football is 2-0 for the first time in school history, and Barton's inspired play is a big reason why. He's our first-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week.
Check back next week for our Week Two Moody's Tire Player of the Week fan poll, and congratulations, Blake, and GCA fans!
