Another round is in the books for our Moody's Tire Player of the Week contest.
After a good week of voting, we're ready to name our first non-running back winner!
We had a good slew of people to choose from: Brentwood QB Cade Granzow, Indy QB Jaxson Campbell, CPA QB Cade Law and Nolensville RB Samson Johnson all had stellar Week 5 games, but there can only be one winner.
That winner is Brentwood Academy's wideout/free safety Caleb Brooks.
A two-way impact guy for the team, Brooks had a pick-six touchdown on defense and a two catches for 91 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown, in the Eagles' victory over Father Ryan.
We congratulate Brooks on his victory, and invite you all back this week to pick our Week 6 winner!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.