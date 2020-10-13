For the first time in the history of the Moody's Tire Player of the Week contest, we have a quarterback as our winner.
Now, we've only been around for seven weeks, mind you, but the voters of Williamson County haven't yet cast their ballot for the signal caller, surprisingly.
That's now changed, with Franklin quarterback Connor Beavon as our seventh Moody's Tire Player of the Week for his 251-yard, one-touchdown performance in the air against Centennial in the annual Battle of Franklin.
He is the second Admiral to win this award this season, joining running back Bryce Love.
He beat out a tough field of opponents, including Ravenwood QB Trevor Andrews, Lipscomb Academy QB Luther Richesson, two-time winning GCA RB Blake Barton and Brentwood Academy QB Tayler Montiel.
We congratulate Beavon on his soaring campaign thus far and wish him well as the regular season begins its final weeks.
Be sure to check back today for the next installment of our Moody's Tire Player of the Week contest for Week 8!
