We've got even more Moody's Player of the Week results to share!
For our Week 8 contest, we have yet another member of the Battle Ground Wildcats who will represent our winners.
BGA quarterback Brett Brown is the winner for his 206 yards in the air and two touchdowns in the team's win over FRA.
BGA has won the award three times this year, a most for any school.
It's quite an accomplishment for the Wildcats in their second year under head coach Jonas Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.