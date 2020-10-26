Battle Ground Academy has won another Moody's Tire Player of the Week award.
After Sean Williams won the award in Week Two, his teammate Zach Flores has claimed the honor.
Flores rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries in a 41-7 win over Lincoln Co. in Week 9.
He had some staunch competition, but Flores' high-flying performance earned him the right to claim this honor.
We congratulate Zach in his victory, and welcome you to check out our nominations here soon for Week 10!
