For the third-straight week in our Moody's Tire Player of the Week poll, our winner has been a running back.
The first two weeks saw GCA RB Blake Barton and BGA RB Sean Williams take home the crown. Who is it this week?
Well, our finalists, Franklin wideout Carson Repass, Brentwood Academy quarterback Tayler Montiel, Independence QB Jaxson Campbell and Ravenwood QB Trevor Andrews gave him quite a fight.
But our winner is Nolensville RB Samson Johnson for his two-touchdown performance against Spring Hill last week.
Johnson has hit the ground running in his sophomore campaign, helping Nolensville get to 2-1 on the young season.
He's shaping up to be one of the best running backs in Williamson County, and is only beginning to scratch the surface on his potential.
For that, we congratulate him on being our third-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week, and wish him well for the rest of the season.
Be sure to check back next week for our Week Four contest!
