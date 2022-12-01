A late Nashville Christian drive came up short as the Eagles fell to Friendship Christian 34-27 on Thursday in the Division II-A state championship game in Chattanooga.
It is the second year in a row Nashville Christian (10-3) has finished as the DII-A runners-up after losing to Donelson Christian Academy 31-7 in the 2021 title game.
The win gives Friendship Christian the fourth state title in program history after previously winning in 2011, 2012, and 2017.
The Commanders (13-0) scored first as quarterback Garrett Weekly, a Stanford commit, found Brock Montgomery for a 56-yard touchdown at the five-minute mark of the first quarter. But the Eagles immediately responded with James Warmbrod returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to the house. FCS blocked the extra point to retain a 7-6 lead.
Weekly and Montgomery linked up for a second touchdown, this time 17 yards, in the waning minutes of the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-6.
Warmbrod found himself back in the end zone three minutes into the second quarter when Mr. Football finalist Jared Curtis tossed him a 27-yard score.
Weekly and Montgomery would combine for a third touchdown from from four yards out with 5:24 left in the half. After NCS blocked the extra point, the Commanders would take a 20-13 lead into the break.
Nashville Christian tied the game at 20-20 less than three minutes into the second half when Bryson Holt ran in a four-yard score. But FCS would respond with two touchdowns in less than a minute to take the lead for good.
First, Tyson Wolcott ran in a three-yard rush, which was followed by Tyler Smiley returning an interception 35 yards for the score. The touchdowns gave the Commanders a 34-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Warmbrod scored his third touchdown of the game, a 19-yard rush, at the 10:54 mark of the fourth quarter, cutting FCS's lead to 34-27. And after several attempts at tying the game, included a late drive that ended with a second interception by Smiley, Nashville Christian were unable to find the tying touchdown.
Curtis finished 10-21 for 195 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Warmbrod compiled 199 all-purposed yards on just seven touches, three of which went for touchdowns.
Jaden Potts led the way on defense with eight tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and a sack.
Weekly was named the game's MVP. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions and added 94 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Montgomery caught seven passes for 111 yards and three scores. To go along with his 60 rushing yards and a score, Walcott also had a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss on defense.
