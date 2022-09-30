On a day that started out with grim news out of the Ravenwood football program, the Raptors ended the day on a high note, taking down Summit 35-7 at home.
Ravenwood (5-2) jumped out early in the Spartans (1-6) in front of a charged homecoming crowd with an early diet of running back Carter Pace.
Senior Kartuah Chapman got the start under center for the Raptors as it was announced just hours before kickoff that star Chris Parson would be out after surgery on his leg on an injury sustained against Hendersonville.
Chapman, a multi-hyphenate running back-defensive back-wildcat quarterback, stepped up, scoring the first touchdown of the game on a six-yard run with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
"I think our kids took it as a challenge," Ravenwood head coach Will Hester said. "A lot of people, when they found out Chris wasn't gonna play, the first thought was what does that mean for the Raptors? Well, I think our kids took that as a challenge to come out and play."
The next three touchdowns all came from Pace, two in the second quarter and one in the third, to build the Raptors lead to 28-0 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
"He's a freak of nature," Hester said. "He takes care of his body like nobody I've ever been around. He's super passionate about health and fitness. He's kind of the fitness guru leader of our team."
Pace finished the game with 186 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, while Chapman had 53 yards on 10 carries. The Raptors only attempted four passes in total, completing two.
"He's a heck of a football player," Hester said. "A lot of the time those packages put our two best runners in the backfield together. I think they kind of played off of each other."
The Raptors added one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter when linebacker Drake Stollenwork discovered an Austin Harvey fumble in the end zone to put Ravenwood up 35-0.
Summit finally got on the board less than a minute later when running back Logan Frazier ran in a 55-yard touchdown. It was the first offensive touchdown the Raptors have allowed in district play this season.
"I thought our defense kind of wore it as a badge of honor," Hester said. "They played super well. I wish they could have held on to the shutout there for those guys, but, you know, we had some different guys in there, and they got one in there. But, I'm just super proud of our guys for battling the adversity we had this week and coming out here and playing hard."
The Raptors will head to Centennial next week, one of three straight road games to end the regular season. Summit will visit Independence.
