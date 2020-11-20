The Nolensville Knights football team has found themselves right where they left off in 2019.
A safety willed a 15-14 victory for the Knights Friday night on the road at Tullahoma to help them move on to the 4A semifinals.
Ryder Galardi threw a touchdown to Chance Fitzgerald in the first half to get Nolensville tied with Tullahoma 7-7 at the break, and Samson Johnson rushed a touchdown in during the second half to get the Knights within one.
A botched snap on a Tullahoma punt sent the Knights two extra points, just enough to grab the pivotal win.
From here, Nolensville will return to the state semifinals, a game the team reached last fall. They'll return home for an undefeated Elizabethton team, a rematch of last year's 4A semifinals.
The winner of that game will move on to the 4A state title game. It'll be Nolensville's last chance to make it to state in 4A before moving up to 5A next fall.
