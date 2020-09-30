Yet another Williamson County football game has been postponed due to the effects of COVID-19.
Nolensville High School Principal Bill Harlin said Wednesday that, due to the pandemic's effect on the Knights' region football game at Tullahoma this week, that contest will be moved to Oct. 23.
"Due to the impact of Covid, we are rescheduling our away football game with Tullahoma to Oct. 23," his Twitter message said. "More details on rescheduling homecoming events are coming soon."
The team originally had Franklin High School scheduled for Oct. 23, but now the Knights will get a crucial region contest in that night. There is no word yet on what the Admirals will do now that Nolensville has scheduled this contest.
This is the third football game this week in Williamson County to be affected adversely by COVID.
Brentwood Academy had to move its game with Knox Catholic to Saturday morning after the virus affected its opponent, and Independence shut down Wednesday through the weekend and postponed its region game with Brentwood to an unspecified date.
Brentwood later scheduled powerhouse Oakland for its Homecoming game Friday.
Nolensville is 3-2 so far this year, coming off a loss to Columbia Central on the road.
