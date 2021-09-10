Nothing went right for Nolensville on Friday night.
Knights coach Paul Derrick was out with an undisclosed illness and his team ran into an unstoppable offense.
Ensworth scored on its first nine possessions with eight touchdowns and a field goal en route to a 59-6 rout of visiting Nolensville.
“That’s probably going to be the most talented team we’ll see on our schedule all year long,” Knights offensive coordinator Pat Curran said. “I thought our guys played really hard, but they have some really talented players over there.”
Tigers quarterback Levi Moore completed 11 of 14 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior also rushed for a TD.
“A lot of it is just trusting each other,” Moore said. “We’ve got that bond that we feel like we can just do anything, be unstoppable. We try to keep up our tempo a lot.”
Ensworth’s Mark Smith rushed for 127 yards and one TD on just five carries.
Nolensville (1-3) narrowed the deficit to 14-6 after Samson Johnson scored the Knights’ only points on a 2-yard TD run with 2:37 left in the first quarter, but Ensworth (3-1) scored the last 45 points, exploiting the visitors with its quickness.
“They have playmakers all across the field, speed all across the field, very physical team, very tough team,” Curran said. “It’s a great environment here that they have. The student section is great and they were rocking.”
Moore threw TD passes of 63, 10, 36 and 5 yards to Charles Ingram, Shamar Porter (two) and Jacob Page.
Page also returned an interception of Ben Coggins’ underthrown pass 62 yards for a TD in the second quarter.
Nolensville was held to a season-low in points after averaging 40 in its first three games.
“Very physical, very talented, a lot of very good football players,” Knights quarterbacks coach Daniel Childs said of Ensworth’s defense, which sacked Nolensville quarterback Coby Walton five times.
Nolensville was held to 36 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Tigers coach Roc Batten is in his third season back at Ensworth, where he was a defensive coordinator for seven years before coaching Battle Ground Academy for eight seasons.
“It’s really cool to come back and it’s an awesome place,” said Batten, who has already won more games than last year when the Tigers struggled through a 2-7 season. “But there are a lot of things we need to clean up. The penalties are beyond frustrating in the first half.”
Ensworth was penalized 12 times for 120 yards, including numerous offsides and holding calls.
The Tigers are averaging 43 points per game.
“When our offense is operating and we’re not getting negative plays on first down and we’re clicking, we can do some really good things,” Batten said. “I think we have a good offensive line and our quarterback, Levi, is doing some spectacular things right now.”
Batten calls Moore one of the toughest players on his team. He has a 4.0 grade point average.
UP NEXT FRIDAY
Nolensville at Columbia
Memphis University School at Ensworth
