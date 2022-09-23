The Nolensville defense kept making big plays time and again Friday while running back Samson Johnson scored three touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 49-27 Homecoming night victory over the Rockvale Rockets.
On the first play from scrimmage, Rockvale starting quarterback Brennan Mayhew went down and stayed down for several minutes before leaving with an apparent lower body injury.
The teams then proceeded to trade back-to-back interceptions where the Rockets returned their pick deep into Nolensville territory and promptly scored when backup quarterback Malachi Telin tossed a touchdown pass for the early 7-0 lead.
Johnson then scored on the ensuing drive with 1:36 left in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7.
The early mistakes continued to pileup for Nolensville (6-0) when Telin tossed a 72-yard touchdown pass with 1:02 left in the first quarter to give the Rockets the lead once more.
Derrick Burroughs then got one of his three interceptions on the night and returned it for a touchdown to tie things up. This was quickly followed by a Taryce Washington interception set up the second Johnson touchdown and the Knights had the lead for good.
“Honestly, even though I scored three touchdowns, none of it is possible without the offensive line,” Johnson said. “We started off slow. We didn’t let the distractions get to us, and we did what we had to do. We had a good week of practice, and we took advantage of turnovers they gave us and got it done.”
Later, Chance Fitzgerald caught a touchdown pass and both Nick Orefice and Jaeden Wyatt recovered Rockvale fumbles while Wyatt returned his scoop for a score.
Fitzgerald went over 100 yards receiving on the night and was a steady target of quarterback Coby Walton, who had two touchdown passes on Friday.
“Our kids did show grit ,and they did show fight,” Nolensville coach Paul Derrick said. “Our effort was enough to overcome some mistakes we made. A lot easier to correct mistakes after a win so definitely not going to complain after getting the victory tonight.”
Derrick said the Knight defense has shown up big as of late to put the Knights in some favorable situations. The unit created seven turnovers on Friday night alone.
“We have been preaching turnovers, and they come in bunches,” Derrick said. “I think that’s a testament to their effort and running to the football, so we will try to do that going forward.”
