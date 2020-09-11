After three seasons taking starting reps at quarterback for the Knights, Nolensville quarterback Ryder Galardi has picked his next destination.
The QB shared Thursday that he'll be joining Long Island University and become a Shark for his college career.
"I am so blessed and thankful to have received this opportunity to continue my dreams by furthering my football career," Galardi shared in his Twitter announcement before sharing gratitude.
"I want to thank God for giving me the ability to do what I love. I would like to thank my parents for always guiding me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. Lastly, I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always believing in me and for all the memories."
Galardi joins former Nolensville QB Brandon Wharton as a signal caller from the school to play at the next level. Wharton is at Murray State and redshirted his freshman year.
He also had offers from Dayton, Butler, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart and Valparaiso per 24/7 Sports.
The Knights are 2-1 this season and are on their bye week.
