A former and current Ravenwood Raptor found themselves in the headlines this week.
Ravenwood alum Chris Rowland sticking around in Atlanta
While former Ravenwood and Tennessee State football star Chris Rowland didn't get too much playing time in his first year at the pro level, he'll still have plenty of time to grow.
The Atlanta Falcons signed Rowland to a reserve/future contract contract this week, cementing the team as his immediate future.
Though the Falcons are poised to hire a new coaching staff and general manager, Rowland will undoubtedly get a look from the new regime to see what he can bring to the table.
He got snaps as a returner in the team's season finale against Tampa Bay after being flexed to the roster from the practice squad. The Falcons clearly had him in their 2021+ plans throughout, as he was protected from being signed by other teams throughout the year through one of the NFL's COVID policies.
Ravenwood defensive back Pollard picks up UT offer
Myles Pollard is poised to be the next Ravenwood football star to play in Power 5 football.
Pollard, who just finished his junior season with the team, got an offer from Tennessee Thursday to play football for the Vols.
He attracted some definite attention last fall in his breakout season, with 247 Sports listing Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Kentucky, Penn State and more as already having offered the corner.
