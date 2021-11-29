You might not always look to the NFL to find a good Battle of the Woods contest, but one came to pass Sunday.
When the Green Bay Packers hosted the Los Angeles Rams, it pit former Brentwood guard Lucas Patrick (Green Bay) against former Ravenwood wide receiver Van Jefferson (Los Angeles).
Both players wound up making key impacts in what some feel could be a preview of the NFC Championship. Green Bay won the game 36-28, but both Williamson County alums played well in the mini-rivalry redux.
Jefferson hauled in a 79-yard bomb from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter for a touchdown to get LA on the board. Though, an attempted "Lambeau Leap" into the Packers stands didn't find much success. He finished the game with three catches for 93 yards.
Patrick started at center for the Packers Sunday on a banged-up Packers line missing Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari. Though, the unit held firm against one of the best defensive lines in the leagues that features Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis.
The team only let up one sack to defensive tackle Greg Gaines.
While he wasn't part of the 'Battle of the Woods,' former Brentwood Academy cornerback and All-Pro Jalen Ramsey of the Rams had five tackles in the loss.
While this 'Battle of the Woods' went Patrick's way, the two teams could feasibly meet again in January to renew the classic rivalry.
