The TSSAA state football playoffs are down to the final round. A number of local teams made it to championship weekend, which takes place in Chattanooga starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
All times are central and all games take place at Finley Stadium.
Let's take a look at this week's BlueCross Bowl Championship matchups.
Class 5A: No. 17 Page (12-2) vs No. 8 Knoxville West (14-0) - Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The Page Patriots are back in the Class 5A state championship game for the second year in a row after traveling to Paris, Tennessee to defeat Henry County 27-24. It was the second year in a row Page dispatched of Henry County in the semifinals.
After starting the regular season 7-0, the Patriots lost an overtime thriller on the road at Nolensville in a pivotal district matchup of unbeatens. Page got their revenge in the state quarterfinals, returning to Nolensville to upset the still-undefeated Knights 35-28.
In the first round, Page easily took care of Green Hill 48-21 and survived a close battle with Mt. Juliet 42-39 in round two. Last week's battle with Henry County finally took them out of the midstate area, but this week's matchup vs Knoxville West will be the toughest yet.
The Rebels last loss came in the 2021 state semifinals. Since then, they have only won two games by single-digits: a midseason 29-26 road win over 3A state finalist Alcoa and last week's semifinal 28-21 win at Powell.
Quarterback Colin Hurd has the playmakers, including running back Caden Walker and receivers Boyce Smith, Henry Cason, and Isaac Power, to keep up with West's offense. But after a strong regular season, the defense has been a little shakier.
They will need a major effort to keep Knoxville West from scoring and to earn the program's first-ever state title.
Division II-AAA: No. 2 Montgomery Bell Academy (12-0) vs No. 3 Baylor (9-2) - Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
Two of the top three teams in the state will square off for the second time this season with a state championship on the line. In the first matchup, MBA came out on top 42-34 at home. This time, however, Baylor will be playing in its hometown of Chattanooga.
The Big Red are one of the few undefeated teams left in the state. After receiving a first-round bye in the playoffs, they defeated Christian Brothers 33-14 in the quarterfinals and McCallie 28-27 in the semifinals, both at home.
After surviving arguably the toughest schedule in the state unblemished, MBA will need to defeat Baylor a second time to cap off the undefeated season. The Red Raiders only in-state loss this season has been to MBA. In the semifinals, they barely escaped with a win at Brentwood Academy after a controversial final play.
Ole Miss commit and Mr. Football finalist Marcel Reed and company have had maybe the best season on paper of anyone in the area. Winning the program's first state title since 2014, and 11th overall, would be the perfect cap.
Division II-AA: No. 1 Lipscomb Academy (12-0) vs No. 12 Christ Presbyterian Academy (8-5) - Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
This is beginning to feel a bit like deja vu. For the third year in a row, rivals Lipscomb Academy and CPA will face off in the DII-AA state championship game.
The Mustangs won 27-0 last season, while the Lions won 35-28 in 2020. Earlier this season, Lipscomb Academy won 43-21 at CPA. It was the closest any in-state opponent has played the Mustangs all season.
In fact, Lipscomb Academy, with its bevy of high-star prospects, has won 20 games in a row dating back to a 29-21 loss on the road at eventual 6A champion Oakland last season. In the playoffs this year, they beat Silverdale 77-13 in the quarterfinals and Knoxville Webb 44-7 in the semifinals.
Trent Dilfer has brought on a number of elite recruits, including Mr. Football finalists Kaleb Beasley, a Tennessee commit, and Junior Sherrill, a Vanderbilt commit, but if any team in DII-AA will be able to keep up, it's CPA.
The Lions, led by multi-sport star and Vanderbilt commit London Humphreys, have played an absolutely brutal schedule this season. In the lead-up to the championship, they defeated Boyd Buchanan 27-16 in round one, Lausanne 21-13 in the quarterfinals, and Chattanooga Christian 28-13 in the semifinals.
Other Nashville-area championships matchups:
Class 3A:
No. 36 East Nashville (12-2) vs No. 15 Alcoa (13-1) - Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
Class 4A:
No. 21 Pearl-Cohn (12-2) vs No. 8 Anderson County (14-0) - Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
Class 6A:
No. 4 Oakland (13-1) vs No. 7 Beech (13-1) - Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Division II-A:
No. 46 Friendship Christian (12-0) vs No. 45 Nashville Christian (10-2) - Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.
