For inquiring college football teams, Page quarterback Jake McNamara is once again an eligible recruit.
The quarterback shared Wednesday his intent to decommit to Colorado State and reopen his recruitment.
"Thank you to the former Coaches and staff at Colorado State for giving me the opportunity to play football," he shared on his Twitter. "I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruiting 100%!"
Colorado State fired coach Steve Addazio this month after two years with the Rams. McNamara was recruited by Addazio's staff, which likely sparked McNamara's desire to move on.
The three-star signal caller also had offers from Utah State and Eastern Kentucky per 247Sports, which ranks McNamara as the 53rd-best recruit in the state and the 111th-best quarterback in the country.
McNamara's brother Cade is the quarterback for second-ranked Michigan, and his brother Kyle is a wide receiver at Western Kentucky.
The 5' 11," 185 lb. Page quarterback saw his stock rise this past season with a 13-2 Page team. He finished his senior year with 3,581 yards and 43 touchdowns over the regular season and playoffs.
The Patriots were runner-ups in the 5A state title game, where they fell to Powell 42-34 Friday. It was the first state appearance in Page's history.
