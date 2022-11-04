Ravenwood High School fell, 30-20, in the first round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs to the Germantown Red Devils who made some big plays and had a stingy defense Friday night.
The Raptors (6-5), who came in the regular season champions in Region 7-6A and the No.1-seed, fell behind 14-0 to the No. 4-seed out of Region 8 thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Germantown (9-2) quarterback Isaiah Tate to Jamarion Morrow on the Red Devils first drive and a six-yard touchdown by BJ Blake on the second.
Freshman quarterback Maverick Chance, who started for the injured Chris Parson, answered with a 16-yard shovel pass to senior Colton Pace to pull the Raptors within seven points midway through the second quarter.
“Our kids played super hard, but we came out a little bit slow and they kind of jumped on us,” Ravenwood head coach Will Hester said. “I was proud of the way our guys fought back and cut it to 14-7 there before halftime and came out in the second half and cut it to 14-10.”
Ravenwood kicker Drew Crabtree connected twice on a drive in the third quarter set up by an interception by linebacker Ryan Ray. The first from 49 and later from 35 yards out after a roughing the kicker penalty extended the drive, but the stingy Germantown defense stopped the Raptors from reaching the end zone with 8:12 left to play in the third quarter.
The Red Devils got their second big play of the night on the next drive when Blade broke through a host of defenders and busted a 75-yard run to the end zone, which gave the Red Devils a 20-10 lead after a missed extra point by Mr. Football Kicker of the Year finalist Oziel Hernandez.
The Raptors defense came up big later in the quarter with a sack by Tanner Schuck on third down, which forced a punt. It got partially blocked and set up the offense in good field position. The Raptor offense, however, failed to reach the end zone and settled for another field goal from Crabtree to make the score 20-13 with 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Ravenwood failed the onside kick but came up big on the ensuing drive to give the Raptors another opportunity.
Ray picked off Tate for the second time with 6:27 left to play in the game, but just two plays later, Chance threw an interception of his own. Germantown had the ball in the red zone, but another defensive stand led to a field-goal.
“I thought our defense did a good job of keeping us in the game and giving us opportunities,” Hester said. “It’s a team game. I thought we played well in several phases, but we just didn’t play well enough to beat a good team tonight.”
Germantown scored its final touchdown of the night on a sack-fumble to make the score 30-13, before the Raptors tacked on a touchdown, with a nice two-minute drive, which culminated in a 10-yard slant pass from Chance to Sam Wolff with just seconds remaining.
Germantown will go on the road again to face Houston, who defeated Independence 27-10 Friday night.
Despite the loss, Hester said he was proud of the way his team fought through all the injuries and adversity they faced this season.
“All in all, I’m proud of the way our kids fought all season long,” Hester said. “It hasn’t been an easy one for us. Our kids fought through all kinds of adversity throughout the year, and I cannot be more proud of them than I am right now.”
