The Brentwood Academy Eagles got to their fifth win of 2020 Friday night at Father Ryan.
The 34-21 victory saw BA's Casen Calmus (28 yards total) run in two early touchdowns and Teagan Landerin make a field goal at half to give BA a 17-7 lead over the Irish.
Landerin would hit another field goal after the break and Caleb Brooks would nab a 27-yard pick six on Father Ryan quarterback D.C. Tabscott (14/31, 214 yards, 1 TD) to go up 27-7 late in the third.
However, the Irish pushed back, with a Bryshon Jackson (56 yards total) touchdown making it 27-14 in the fourth.
Brooks would get the Eagles their last touchdown of the night, though, on a big 86-yard pass from QB Tayler Montiel (9/19, 209 yards, 1 TD) that he would run in for the score, making it 34-14.
Father Ryan got a 24-yard keeper from Tabscott (also 120 yards rushing) very late in the game to make it 35-21, but it was too little, too late.
Elijah Ealey led the Eagles in receptions with 97 yards on four catches, while Brooks had two catches, including the long TD, for 91 yards.
For the Irish, Christian Smith had five catches for 104 yards, and Parker Erdman scored the early touchdown from Tabscott and had five hauls for 64 yards.
BA is now 5-0 and will face Florence, Al., at home next week. Father Ryan will take on Germantown on the road.
The photos above are from Joseph Summers.
