The Brentwood Academy Eagles remain undefeated on the season after 34-18 victory over visiting Clearwater Academy.
Quarterback Tayler Montiel threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while Logan Spell rushed for 84 yards
Ian Scott (two catches for 61 yards) and Elijah Ealey (two catches for 35 yards) hauled in touchdown passes from Montiel.
Kicker Teagan Landerin also drilled four field goals during the contest, and Reggie Reed had a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown (Kaleb Lyons scored the two-point conversion).
BA will play at Father Ryan next week.
The photos above are by Andy Collignon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.