A strong fourth quarter helped the Brentwood Academy Eagles stay perfect on the year at home against Knoxville Catholic, 27-21.
The teams met Saturday morning at BA after COVID kept Knox Catholic from playing on Friday night.
The teams exchanged touchdowns early, with a quarterback keeper from Tayler Montiel and a Jalen Jones touchdown the first half scores from BA.
Keondre Jarmon scored two touchdowns for Knox Catholic in the first half.
The visiting team pulled ahead of BA in the third when Kaden Martin rushed it in from short, but BA scored 13 unanswered points to claim victory.
Amir Annoor hauled in an 80-yard bomb from Montiel with 11:09 to go in the fourth for BA to tie the game at 21 all.
Teagan Lenderick nailed two field goals (31, 29 yards out) for the Eagles to claim the final 27-21 score.
Montiel went 19/33 and 263 yards with his score to Annoor, who had five catches for 111 yards and the TD.
BA (6-0) will face MBA (3-1) at home Friday night in its annual rivalry game, with major region standings on the line.
The photos above are from Andy Collignon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.