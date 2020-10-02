The Ravenwood Raptors football team snapped a three-game losing streak to celebrate the school's Homecoming.
The Raptors defeated Dickson Co. at home Friday night 42-7 to make it to 4-3 on the season and add a third region win to the tally (3-1 overall).
Ravenwood was up 35-0 by halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Trevor Andrews (12/16 for 191 yards in the air, 29 yards on the ground) rushed a touchdown in early and threw two touchdowns in the first half to tight ends Jake Briningstool (four catches for 79 yards) and Brenden Dickinson.
Justin Smitherman (87 yards on 7 carries) scored twice on the ground in the first half as well.
In the second half, Ravenwood had a lone tally from Isaac Rollins on the ground to make it 42-0 in the third. The Raptor defense did the rest, holding the Cougars to only a fourth quarter score from Clinton Shrader.
Kartuah Chapman helped the Ravenwood offense with an added 53 yards on the ground, while Blake Irvin hauled in two catches for 61 yards and Ross Johnston had three catches for 45.
As of now, Ravenwood is scheduled to play Christ Presbyterian Academy at home next week. CPA has been on a two-game pause due to COVID.
Above are photos by Deb Scally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.