Brady Pierce doesn’t get as many headlines as his buddies, the Wade twins.
So far, he’s only gotten a few small-school offers.
But he’s a big reason why Summit is headed to the Class 6A semifinals next week.
Pierce scored four touchdowns and made an exclamation-point interception with 52 seconds left in a 48-28 win over Ravenwood in a Class 6A quarterfinal in Spring Hill on Friday night.
Summit (13-0) visits Hendersonville (10-3) in next week’s semifinals.
Pierce caught three TD passes from Destin Wade in the first half, scoring on receptions over the middle from 30, 9 and 54 yards out.
“Oh, it’s a relationship I can’t really describe,” Pierce said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 6. I was always his wide receiver 1, so he just knows where to put the ball on me.”
Pierce scored on two post routes and a slant.
Touchdown No. 4 came on a 3-yard jet sweep that increased the Spartans’ lead to 34-21 late in the third quarter.
“Keaten (Wade) had made a really nice block to set the edge and I just had the free edge to score,” said Pierce, the Spartans’ leading receiver and tackler.
He clinched it by intercepting Chris Parson’s pass at the Summit 15-yard line.
“We just had to lock on to somebody after (Parson) was scrambling around, so I found my guy,” Pierce said. “He launched it, so I had to go get it.”
Pierce (5-10, 180) has offers from Bethel, Mount St. Joseph (Cincinnati) and Nicholls State (La.)
As usual, the Wade twins, who have committed to Kentucky, made major contributions.
Keaten caused two fumbles with sacks. He recovered the first fumble in the first quarter and John Sloan pounced on the second one in the third quarter.
Sloan’s fumble recovery at the Spartan 43 set up Pierce’s rushing TD.
“I had an open lane to hit him and I tried to get the ball out and I’m glad my teammate was aware and grabbed the ball,” Keaten Wade said.
Keaten hopes more college recruiters will take notice of Pierce.
“Heck of a player,” he said. “He’s my best friend. I couldn’t ask for him to step up any more than he did. He’s an underrated part of our offense.”
Keaten Wade had touchdown runs of 65 and 67 yards nullified by holding penalties, but he rushed for 92 yards on 12 carries.
Destin passed for 147 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 213 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
“(Brady) played unbelievable,” Destin said. “That man, he’s just great. He’s my best friend and just him making plays and making an interception to close off that win was just so great to see, and I’m so proud of him.”
Ravenwood (10-3) took a 21-20 lead when Parson scored on the third play of the second half on a 65-yard run.
Destin Wade answered with a 46-yard TD run that gave Summit a 26-21 lead and Pierce’s TD run increased the Spartans’ lead to 13.
But Parson struck again on a 3-yard run, narrowing Summit’s lead to 34-28 with 11:52 left.
Destin scored on a 25-yard run to put the Spartans up 42-28 with 8:40 remaining.
Ravenwood drove to the Summit 5, but the drive stalled with incompletions on the last two plays.
Dominick Hollis’ 29-yard TD run up the middle finished the scoring for Summit with 2:07 left.
“It was real frustrating,” Parson said. “We didn’t get the job done, didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and it ended up costing us the game and now it’s over.”
The Florida State commit completed 16 of 24 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 78 yards and two TDs.
His 38-yard TD pass to Lee Molette cut Summit’s lead to 20-14 late in the second quarter.
“It’s tough, last game in this uniform, last game with these people,” said Molette, who has 10 college offers, including Tennessee State. “I mean, you’ve got to give it to them: 1 and 7, two great players.”
Destin wears the No. 1 jersey and Keaten is No. 7.
Summit beat a Region 7-6A opponent for the second straight game, including Brentwood last week.
The defending Class 5A champs earned their 24th consecutive win.
“We’re practicing on Thanksgiving, so we’re thankful for that,” Spartans coach Brian Coleman said. “That’s always a big deal.”
Coleman says Pierce does it all for Summit.
“Defensively, offensively, kickoff returns, punt,” Coleman said. “People concentrate on the twins so much, we had to give Brady an opportunity and he made some big plays. They were packing the box so Brady had some openings there and took advantage of them. He’s a player.”
It was the last home game on grass for the Spartans, who will get artificial turf next season.
“It’s kind of a sad thing,” Coleman said. “We like the grass. We like the dirt and the mud if it rains, but I guess we’ll take turf if they give it to us.”
Summit’s sling-T offense averaged only 24 points during the first two rounds of the playoffs, but the Spartans returned to form with 534 yards of offense and 48 points against Ravenwood.
The loss ended Ravenwood’s five-game winning streak.
The Raptors lost to the Spartans by a nearly identical score, 49-28, seven weeks ago.
“Anytime you can win 10 games and make it to the quarterfinals, it’s a good year,” Ravenwood coach Will Hester said. “That’s a good football team over there and they came out on top. Our kids gave it all they had.”
