The week 10 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week won in a dominating fashion.
After being nominated for Player of the Week on on two previous occasions, Nolensville wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald earned this week's honor with 71.8% of the vote.
The senior turned in perhaps his best performance of the season in helping the Knights improve to 9-0 with a 30-20 win over Franklin. He caught nine passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another 46-yard score.
This week, Nolensville will close out the regular season at Franklin County (7-2).
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Summit's Dominick Hollis, Lipscomb Academy's Hank Brown, Fairview's Layden Grant, and CPA's London Humphreys.
