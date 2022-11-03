The vote for the final Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week of the regular season saw two players receive over 35% of the vote.
In the end, Brentwood's Adam Fontechia prevailed with 59.0% of the vote.
The senior pulled out clutch play after clutch play last Friday to lead Brentwood to a 15-9 win over Centennial to clinch a home game in the first round of the Class 6A TSSAA state playoffs.
The Bruins will host Collierville on Friday at 7.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Ravenwood's Carter Pace, Page's Colin Hurd, Ensworth's Levi Moore, and Summit's Austin Harvey.
