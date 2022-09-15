Week 5 of the Williamson County high school football season is almost here, but it's time to reveal the winner of the week 4 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week poll.
A vote featuring five nominees was opened up to the public after a weekend full of top-notch performances.
Father Ryan running back Mason Bryant came away as the winner with nearly 49% of the vote.
The sophomore scored four total touchdowns for the Fightin' Irish in a 48-28 win over Cane Ridge. Bryant rushed 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and added three catches for 40 yards and a pair of scores.
This week, Father Ryan will be hosting unbeaten MBA on Friday at 7 p.m.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald, Page wide receiver Max Collins, Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, and FRA running back Ty Clark III.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.