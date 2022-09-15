football stock

Week 5 of the Williamson County high school football season is almost here, but it's time to reveal the winner of the week 4 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week poll. 

A vote featuring five nominees was opened up to the public after a weekend full of top-notch performances. 

Father Ryan running back Mason Bryant came away as the winner with nearly 49% of the vote.

The sophomore scored four total touchdowns for the Fightin' Irish in a 48-28 win over Cane Ridge. Bryant rushed 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and added three catches for 40 yards and a pair of scores. 

This week, Father Ryan will be hosting unbeaten MBA on Friday at 7 p.m. 

The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald, Page wide receiver Max Collins, Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, and FRA running back Ty Clark III. 