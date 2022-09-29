football stock

After three days of voting, it's time to reveal the winner of the week 6 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week poll. 

Three of the five nominees received at least 23% of the vote in what was a close race. 

In the end, Page running back Ethan Cunningham came away as the winner with nearly 37% of the vote.

The junior scored four total touchdowns for the Patriots in a 45-28 win at Giles County on Friday to help the team remain unbeaten.

Cunningham finished with 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground with 92 yards and a score through the air.   

This week, Page (6-0) will be heading to Columbia (2-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. 

The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville's Derrick Burroughs and Samson Johnson, Fairview's Crawford Claxton, and GCA's Kyle Davidson. 